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‘Quick commerce battle only getting tougher,’ says Swiggy CEO

Quick commerce is a crowded space as categories with large TAMs, clear consumer love, and growing penetration will always attract capital and competition.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:10 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 15:10 IST
India NewsGig economybusinessSwiggy

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