Ramco Cements to help TN, Kerala, AP, Odisha to combat Covid-19

The Ramco Cements Group will install five oxygen generators at its factories across Tamil Nadu to help meet the state's growing demand for oxygen to be supplied to hospitals for Covid-19 patients. The first such oxygen generation unit is functioning in Virudhunagar district since May 14 generating 14 cubic metre of oxygen per hour.

Besides, the company is also providing support to Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha in their efforts to contain the Covid-19 spread.

In Tamil Nadu, four more oxygen generators of a higher capacity of 56 cubic metre each will be installed at Madurai, R R Nagar, Ariyalur and Alathiyur within four to six weeks.

Also read: Tripped oxygen manufacturing plants in Karnataka to be functional by Wednesday

“The aggregate cost of the five Medical Oxygen generators is Rs.5 crores. These five oxygen generator plants can cumulatively produce 800 Oxygen cylinders per day. Ramco Cements has also contributed Rs.1 Crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority for Covid Relief,” the company said in a statement.

The company has committed Rs 1.5 crore worth of high-end medical equipment including monitors, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters and ventilators to Kerala, while it will commission two medical oxygen generators in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 2 crores, within four to six weeks.

In Odisha, Ramco Cements will donate Rs 1 crore worth high-end medical equipment including oxygen concentrators. The statement added that the company has been closely coordinating with various Government agencies and providing relief by procuring lifesaving equipment and instruments and making the same available to health care systems.