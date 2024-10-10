Ratan Tata's net worth: A look at his wealth, investments & assets

Despite leading over 30 companies operating in more than 100 countries across six continents, Ratan Tata never appeared on any billionaire lists. According to research by Fortune India-Waterfield, his personal wealth was estimated at Rs 16,448 crore, largely due to his stakes in Tata Group companies such as Tata Sons, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Titan Company, and Tata Steel.

Even after his retirement, Tata continued to receive an annual remuneration of around Rs 2.5 crore as an ex-chairman of Tata Sons.

He remained active in philanthropic efforts and business ventures, supporting several startups, including Urban Company, CashKaro, BlueStone, CarDekho, and Tracxn, along with small businesses in the community.