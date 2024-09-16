Rate cut to be based on long-term inflation trajectory: RBI Governor

On whether the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be actively considering a rate cut in early October, Das replied, "No, I can't say that." "We will discuss and decide in the MPC but so far as growth and inflation dynamics are concerned, two things I would like to say. One, the growth momentum continues to be good, India's growth story is intact and, so far as inflation outlook is concerned, we have to look at the month-on-month momentum," he said, adding that based on that a decision will be taken.