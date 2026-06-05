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RBI announces slew of measures to boost foreign capital flow

These measures, along with the tax benefits provided by the government, should help attract foreign capital for government borrowing, RBI Governor said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:17 IST
Business NewsRBIReserve Bank of Indiabusiness

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