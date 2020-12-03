RBI asks HDFC Bank to halt new digital activities, credit cards sourcing over outages

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered HDFC Bank to halt any new digital banking/business generating activities and sourcing new credit cards for customers in view of the outages of the Bank's internet and mobile banking services over the past two years.
The order also stated that the measures would be lifted once the central bank is satisfied that the issues have met with compliance and accountability fixed.
More to follow...
