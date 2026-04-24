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RBI cancels banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank

Consequently, Paytm Payments Bank is prohibited from conducting any "banking" business.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:57 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:57 IST
Reserve Bank of IndiaBusinesss NewsPaytm

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