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RBI data shows sharp growth of 13.5% in industrial credit in February

The RBI also said credit to agriculture and allied activities registered an expansion of 12.3 per cent.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 13:28 IST
Business NewsRBIReserve Bank of Indiacreditbankindustrial growth

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