Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI dismisses gold sale rumours; physical reserves stand steady at 880.52 tonnes

The remaining 568.20 metric tonnes, same as on March 31, 2025, is treated as an asset of the Banking Department, it said.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 13:44 IST
Business NewsGoldRBI

Follow us on :

Follow Us