RBI dismisses gold sale rumours; physical reserves stand steady at 880.52 tonnes

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reserve-bank-of-india">Reserve Bank of India</a> (RBI) debunked reports on gold sales on Wednesday, stating there is no change in the physical stock of gold, which remains unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.</p><p>Earlier, reports claimed that the RBI may have sold gold amounting to approximately USD 12 billion to safeguard its foreign-currency reserves from the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict's impact. </p>.Did RBI sell gold worth $12 billion to save foreign reserves? PIB fact-checks.<p>"The RBI emphasises that these reports are not correct," the central bank clarified in a statement.</p><p>Members of the public are, therefore, advised to rely on official information published by the RBI from time to time in such matters, it said.</p><p>According to @RBI, the share of gold in India's foreign exchange reserves rose from 13.92 per cent at the end of September 2025 to 16.70 per cent on March 31, 2026, and further to 16.85 per cent as of May 22, 2026, a Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement.</p>