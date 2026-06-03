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RBI dismisses gold sale rumours; physical reserves stand steady at 880.52 tonnes

Earlier, reports claimed that the RBI may have sold gold amounting to approximately USD 12 billion to safeguard its foreign-currency reserves.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:41 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:41 IST
Business NewsGoldReserve Bank of India

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