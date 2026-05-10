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RBI, European Central Bank sign MoU to deepen cooperation

The signing took place on the margins of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) meetings in Basel.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 16:23 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIbankMoU

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