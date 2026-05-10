<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">Reserve Bank of India </a>and European Central Bank on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mutual cooperation, a statement said.</p>.<p>Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), signed the MoU on cooperation in the field of central banking.</p>.'Anti-farmer’ banking rules: Leaders seek RBI intervention in Karnataka.<p>"The MoU, which updates the previous MoU of 2015, provides a framework for a regular exchange of information, policy dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest in the field of central banking," RBI said in the statement.</p>.<p>The signing took place on the margins of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) meetings in Basel.</p>