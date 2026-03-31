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RBI extends export credit relief till June 30 amid West Asia crisis

The central bank had first introduced the measures in November 2025 amid the US tariff wars.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:20 IST
Business NewsRBIWest Asia

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