RBI fines HDFC Bank Rs 10 cr over compliance issue

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 10 crore on HDFC Bank for contravention of provisions of section 6(2) and section 8 of the Banking
Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act). The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance.
