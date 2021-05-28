RBI fines HDFC Bank Rs 10 cr over compliance issue

DH Web Desk
  • May 28 2021, 19:37 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 19:37 ist

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 10 crore on HDFC Bank for contravention of provisions of section 6(2) and section 8 of the Banking
Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act). The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

More to follow...

Reserve Bank of India
HDFC Bank

