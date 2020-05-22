RBI Governor presser LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to address media at 10 am

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today. A moratorium on loan repayments by banks for another three months to August 31, easing of bad loan recognition norms to 180 days from the current 90 days and a one-time restructuring of loans as relief measures to help the COVID-19-ravaged economy could be some of the steps the RBI may announce during the press address. Stay tuned for live updates.