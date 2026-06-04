Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI governor to announce interest rate decision on Friday

The six-member MPC started its three-day deliberations on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 12:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 12:00 IST
Business NewsRBIMPC

Follow us on :

Follow Us