RBI hikes key lending rate by 50 bps to tame prices

RBI hikes key lending rate by 50 bps to 5.4% to tame prices

RBI's rate-setting panel -- the Monetary Policy Committee -- met for three days from August 3 to deliberate on the prevailing economic situation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 05 2022, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 10:38 ist

The Reserve Bank of India hiked the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent on Friday and revised its inflation forecast to 6.7% in 2022-23.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das further announced that the real GDP growth projection for 2022-23 has been retained at 7.2 per cent with Q1 - 16.2%, Q2- 6.2%, Q3 -4.1% and Q4- 4% with risks broadly balanced. "The real GDP growth for Q1 2023-24 is projected at 6.7%", said Das.

For latest updates on RBI MPC policy meet, click here

RBI's rate-setting panel -- the Monetary Policy Committee -- met for three days from August 3 to deliberate on the prevailing economic situation.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by 90 basis points in two meetings to 4.90% since embarking on a tightening cycle at an unscheduled policy meeting in May, to curb inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation has stayed above 7% for the last three months but eased after hitting an eight-year high of 7.79% in April.

The government has tasked the RBI to ensure consumer price index-based inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of two per cent on either side.

More to follow

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
Business News
India News
Shaktikanta Das
repo rates
Monetary Policy Committee

What's Brewing

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 