RBI hikes key lending rate by 50 bps to 5.4% to tame prices

The Reserve Bank of India hiked the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent on Friday and revised its inflation forecast to 6.7% in 2022-23.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das further announced that the real GDP growth projection for 2022-23 has been retained at 7.2 per cent with Q1 - 16.2%, Q2- 6.2%, Q3 -4.1% and Q4- 4% with risks broadly balanced. "The real GDP growth for Q1 2023-24 is projected at 6.7%", said Das.

For latest updates on RBI MPC policy meet, click here

RBI's rate-setting panel -- the Monetary Policy Committee -- met for three days from August 3 to deliberate on the prevailing economic situation.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by 90 basis points in two meetings to 4.90% since embarking on a tightening cycle at an unscheduled policy meeting in May, to curb inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation has stayed above 7% for the last three months but eased after hitting an eight-year high of 7.79% in April.

The government has tasked the RBI to ensure consumer price index-based inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of two per cent on either side.

More to follow