RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points

RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2022, 14:11 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 14:15 ist
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked the Repo Rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced.

More to follow...

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RBI
Shaktikanta Das

Related videos

What's Brewing

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

 