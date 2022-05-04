RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked the Repo Rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha
Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight
Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit
DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers
Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem
Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans
The real Twitter is not for sale