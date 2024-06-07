RBI hikes threshold for bulk deposit to Rs 3 crore from Rs 2 crore for better asset liability management

"So there may not be any systemic impact in our view, but certain entities may have either a beneficial or detrimental impact depending upon how their liability side is managed. So we don't expect any systemic impact on account of this change," Swaminathan said.

To promote ease of doing business, RBI has proposed to rationalise guidelines for export and import of goods and services under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 In view of the changing dynamics of international trade and in line with the progressive liberalisation of foreign exchange regulations, it is proposed to rationalise the extant FEMA guidelines on export and import of goods and services, Das said.