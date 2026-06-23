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RBI injects Rs 1.41 lakh crore transient liquidity in banking system via 7-day VRR auction

In the last few days, the central bank has been infusing transient liquidity into the banking system as it has come under pressure since outflows of advance tax payments.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:27 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:27 IST
India NewsReserve Bank of IndiaBankingbusiness

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