<p>Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday infused Rs 79,256 crore transient liquidity into the banking system through overnight variable rate (VRR) auction.</p>.<p>The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said in a release.</p>.<p>The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.</p>.<p>Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in deficit of about Rs 65,395.64 crore as on March 23.</p>.No material concerns as regards conduct or governance: RBI on HDFC Bank Chairman's exit.<p>On March 20, the central bank had infused Rs 25,101 crore transient liquidity in the banking system through a three-day VRR auction.</p>.<p>On March 17, the RBI injected Rs 48,014 crore liquidity in to the banking system via seven-day VRR.</p>.<p>Prior to this, the RBI infused Rs 3.50 lakh crore of durable liquidity into the banking system through open market purchase (OMO) of government securities since January 2026. </p>