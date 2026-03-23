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RBI injects Rs 79,256 cr into banking system via overnight variable rate repo auction

The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:12 IST
Business NewsRBI

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