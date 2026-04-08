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RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

Raises inflation projection; GDP growth to slow to 6.9 per cent in FY27
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 20:16 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 20:16 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsReserve Bank of Indiarepo rateSanjay Malhotra

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