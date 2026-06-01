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RBI likely to hold policy rates, despite looming inflationary pressure

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the MPC’s decisions on interest rates and economic outlook on June 5.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 20:34 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 20:34 IST
Business NewsRBIInflationPolicy

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