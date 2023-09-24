RBI likely to keep interest rate unchanged as inflation still high: Experts

Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Mutual Fund was of the opinion that the environment for interest rates has worsened considerably from MPC's last policy review in August. In the US and in India, the economy has shown resilient growth, and inflation numbers have risen beyond comfort levels.

"While food prices have softened, crude oil prices have climbed up, thereby raising inflationary expectations as evidenced by sharp rise in US treasury yields. The MPC will consider all these factors and maintain status quo on repo rates, as headline inflation is expected to come down in the coming months," he said.