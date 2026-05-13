Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI likely to pay record dividend to govt this year

RBI is likely to decide about dividend quantum in its board meeting expected to be held during this month, sources said.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsReserve Bank of IndiaDividend

Follow us on :

Follow Us