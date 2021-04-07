RBI maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 4%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintaining an accommodative stance. The reverse repo rate stands at 3.35%.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its estimate for economic growth unchanged at 10.5 per cent for the current fiscal.

MPC saw inflation edging up to 5.2 per cent in the first half of the new fiscal from 5 per cent in the January-March period and moderate to 4.4 per cent in Q3 of FY22.

Also Read | RBI revises projected CPI inflation to 5.2% in Q1 FY22

In its previous policy announced on February 5, the MPC had kept lending rates unchanged while maintaining the accommodative stance.

The RBI has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the pandemic. This follows 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.

The MPC has cut the repo rate by 250 basis points since February 2019. A status quo on rates and stance was expected by most of the economists and market analysts.

"The MPC judged that monetary policy should remain accommodative till prospects of sustained recovery are well secured," Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The decision comes as a resurgence in cases has prompted many state governments to resume coronavirus restrictions this week, fuelling concerns about economic activity. India reported 115,736 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The MPC voted unanimously to keep rates steady and retain the accommodative monetary policy stance, Das said adding that it would do so while keeping a lid on inflation.

The annual retail inflation rate rose to a three-month high of 5.03% in February due to higher fuel prices.

"As expected, the RBI kept the repo rate and the reverse repo rates unchanged at 4% and 3.35% respectively while maintaining an accommodative stance, with a view to aid the economic recovery process. With consumer inflation still trending at the upper end, the RBI intends to keep an eye on it in the coming months. India is witnessing its worst second wave of Covid-19, thereby raising some uncertainty. On a positive, the real GDP forecast for the FY 2021-22 remains strong at 10.5% in the wake of the vaccination drive that is in full swing in India," Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants told DH.

Also Read | RBI maintains FY22 GDP growth rate forecast at 10.5%

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose after the central bank left is key rates unchanged. The Nifty was up 0.76% at 14,794.40 while the Sensex rose 0.73% to 49,554.71 by 0435 GMT.

Traders are closely awaiting the RBI's guidance on liquidity normalisation which will be critical for bond markets which needs to absorb the government's massive borrowing program of $12 trillion in 2021/22.

The government needs these funds to support its spending to ensure the economy continues to remain on track for a solid recovery.

While repo rates will remain the same and home loan rates may remain stable, the incentive period for lower rates (starting from 6.7%) expired on March 31. SBI has already reverted to their normal rates and other banks will also follow suit. This may have some impact on the housing demand, especially in Maharashtra where the stamp duty cuts coupled with lowest-ever home loan rates had significantly boosted housing demand, Puri said.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter of 2020. Revised data showed in February the economy contracted 7.3% in the July-September period of 2020 and 24.4% in April-June.

(With agency inputs)