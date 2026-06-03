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RBI may have sold gold to save forex reserves: Report

The RBI likely sold gold reserves worth roughly $12 billion in the two weeks through May 22, while buying $7.5 billion of foreign-currency assets.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 03:14 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 03:14 IST
Business NewsGoldRBIForex Reserve

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