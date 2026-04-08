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RBI may keep rates unchanged: Analysts

Governor to announce MPC decisions on April 8.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:21 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 20:21 IST
Business NewsReserve Bank of IndiaMPC

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