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RBI MPC meeting 2026: Repo rate kept unchanged at 5.25%

The governor said that the global economic outlook remains clouded by the continuing geopolitical impasse in West Asia
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 04:49 IST
India NewsRBIrepo rateSanjay Malhotra

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