RBI Monetary Policy Live: Committee meeting postponed to 12 pm; Announcements on restructuring loans expected

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor, is scheduled to announce its decision made to revive the coronavirus-hit economy today. This is the 24th meeting of the MPC. "The focus is on restructuring. Finance ministry is actively engaged with RBI on this. In principle, the idea that there may be a restructuring required, is well taken," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said last week. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.