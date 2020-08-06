RBI Monetary Policy Live: Committee meeting postponed to 12 pm; Announcements on restructuring loans expected

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor, is scheduled to announce its decision made to revive the coronavirus-hit economy today. This is the 24th meeting of the MPC. "The focus is on restructuring. Finance ministry is actively engaged with RBI on this. In principle, the idea that there may be a restructuring required, is well taken," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said last week. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
RBI Committee meeting postponed to 12 pm
The RBI meeting is postponed to 12 pm today.
The central bank has been taking steps proactively to limit the damage to the economy caused by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
It is to note that GovernorDas has recently turned his attention toward the fragile financial sector amid forecasts for a sharp rise in bad loans.
RBI likely to cut interest rates despite inflation risk
India's worsening economic outlook as coronavirus cases soar has raised the chance the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will cut interest rates at its policy review on Thursday, in spite of inflationary pressures.
Read more
RBI may go for status quo; announce other measures to boost growth
The RBI may refrain from cutting the benchmark lending rate on Thursday but can announce other measures like restructuring of loans amid the urgency to revive the coronavirus-hit economy, experts said.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor, is scheduled to announce its decision on August 6. This is the 24th meeting of the MPC.
Although opinions are divided on the rate cut, experts believe loan restructuring is more essential at this juncture to combat the impact of Covid-19.
(PTI)
Hello Readers!
Hello readers and welcome to Deccan Herald's live coverage of RBI's monetary policy. Stay tuned to get all the live updates on the 24th MPC panel meet.