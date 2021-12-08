RBI MPC Live: Will the central bank continue its accomodative stance? Shaktikanta Das to hold briefing shortly

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to leave interest rates unchanged for the ninth consecutive policy review. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI will decide today after a three-day meet that began on December 6. Governor Shaktikanta Das will give a statement at 10 am.
A hike in reverse repo rate is on the cards.
While the stance has been accommodative, RBI has started to unwind some of the liquidity measures like the government securities acquisition programme (GSAP) as there was a huge liquidity overhang in the system. A section of the market is expecting further measures to normalise the ultra-loose stance of the policy in the December review meeting.
The gap between the reverse repo and the repo rate – which is known as the rate corridor – was widened in March and May 2020 policy reviews, to 65 bps, from 25 bps.
With a new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, surfacing last month, economists now suggest that the central bank should wait for some more time before it hikes the reverse repo rate.
On the economic growth front, most indicators have surpassed pre-Covid levels. Two backbones of India’s economy — manufacturing and services sector — point towards a sharper recovery in the Oct-Dec quarter.
But Omicron may pose a threat to near double-digit growth and prompt the RBI to hold rates.
But inflationary pressures may force the central bank to give the first rate hike as early as in the next policy review in February.
Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to banks or financial institutions against government securities. It is currently at 4%, the lowest ever. A status quo on interest rates will also ensure home, auto and other personal loans remain cheap.
The central bank has maintained an extremely accommodative monetary policy since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, that is, since March 2020. RBI has said that the accommodative stance will be maintained till growth revives on a durable basis.
The repo rate has remained unchanged since May last year
The last time the policy rate was changed was in May 2020, when the repo rate was reduced by 40 bps (1 percentage point = 100 bps). The repo rate was kept unchanged at fourper cent in the next eight policy review meetings.
