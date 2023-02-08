RBI MPC Live: GDP growth estimate for FY23 increased to 7% from 6.8%
RBI MPC Live: GDP growth estimate for FY23 increased to 7% from 6.8%
updated: Feb 08 2023, 10:23 ist
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the MPC decisions on Wednesday, after the conclusion of the meeting. Track this blog for the latest updates!
10:21
As the result of all the changes made in 2022, economic growth continues to be resilient, banking system out of excess liquidity, inflation has shown signs of moderation: Das
10:21
We raised the repo rate by 40 basis points in off cycle meeting in May 2022: Das
10:19
Inflation is expected to average 5.6% in the 4th quarter of 2023-24: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
10:18
Retail inflation expected to average 5.6% in Q4: RBI
10:18
Commodity prices are likely to stay higher: Das
10:15
CPI inflation moderated 105 basis points during November-December 2022: Guv
10:15
Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.4%
10:14
Manufacturing services optimistic about business outlook, as per our survey: RBI
10:14
Weak global demand, current economic environment would be a drag on domestic growth: RBI Guv
10:13
Merchandise exports contracted in Q3 2022-23: Das
10:12
Non food bank credit expanded by 16.7% by Jan 2023: Das
10:11
RBI's MPC decided 4:2 vote to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative policy: Das
10:09
Inflation is expected to average 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023-24: Das
10:08
Inflation is expected to moderate in 2023-24, it is likely to rule above 4% target: RBI Guv
10:06
Several central banks have opted for slower rate hikes: Guv
10:05
Central bank hikes repo rate by 25 bps
10:04
There is an urgent need for global cooperation: RBI Guv
10:03
The unprecedented events of last three years have put to test the monetary policies: Guv Das
10:01
RBI Governor's address to announce MPC decision begins
09:40
Indian shares rise ahead of RBI policy decision
Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, as investors bet on a smaller interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, while equities benefited from a broader sentiment after markets perceived comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to be dovish.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.2% at 17,757.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.15% to 60,376.17, as of 09:16 a.m. IST.
The RBI is likely to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, to mark the final increase in its current tightening cycle, and then pause for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll showed, as retail inflation finally came within the central bank's tolerance band of 2%-6% in the last two months of 2022. (Reuters)
09:08
WATCH | Monetary Policy Statement by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
08:54
According to analysts, the RBI may hike the repo rate to 6.5 per cent on Wednesday. The MPC is likely to maintain its stance of “withdrawal of accommodation” and ease the pace of rate increases, said Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO of Shriram Housing Finance.
08:52
RBI has raised repo rate by 225 basis points or 2.25% since May 2022
The RBI has raised the repo rate by 225 basis points or 2.25 per cent since May 2022. In its previous policy review in December, the RBI raised repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25 per cent. Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks.
08:52
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decisions today
The three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the six-member rate-setting panel of the RBI, started on Monday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the MPC decisions on Wednesday, after the conclusion of the meeting.
As the result of all the changes made in 2022, economic growth continues to be resilient, banking system out of excess liquidity, inflation has shown signs of moderation: Das
We raised the repo rate by 40 basis points in off cycle meeting in May 2022: Das
Inflation is expected to average 5.6% in the 4th quarter of 2023-24: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Retail inflation expected to average 5.6% in Q4: RBI
Commodity prices are likely to stay higher: Das
CPI inflation moderated 105 basis points during November-December 2022: Guv
Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.4%
Manufacturing services optimistic about business outlook, as per our survey: RBI
Weak global demand, current economic environment would be a drag on domestic growth: RBI Guv
Merchandise exports contracted in Q3 2022-23: Das
Non food bank credit expanded by 16.7% by Jan 2023: Das
RBI's MPC decided 4:2 vote to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative policy: Das
Inflation is expected to average 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023-24: Das
Inflation is expected to moderate in 2023-24, it is likely to rule above 4% target: RBI Guv
Several central banks have opted for slower rate hikes: Guv
Central bank hikes repo rate by 25 bps
There is an urgent need for global cooperation: RBI Guv
The unprecedented events of last three years have put to test the monetary policies: Guv Das
RBI Governor's address to announce MPC decision begins
Indian shares rise ahead of RBI policy decision
Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, as investors bet on a smaller interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, while equities benefited from a broader sentiment after markets perceived comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to be dovish.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.2% at 17,757.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.15% to 60,376.17, as of 09:16 a.m. IST.
The RBI is likely to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, to mark the final increase in its current tightening cycle, and then pause for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll showed, as retail inflation finally came within the central bank's tolerance band of 2%-6% in the last two months of 2022. (Reuters)
WATCH | Monetary Policy Statement by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
According to analysts, the RBI may hike the repo rate to 6.5 per cent on Wednesday. The MPC is likely to maintain its stance of “withdrawal of accommodation” and ease the pace of rate increases, said Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO of Shriram Housing Finance.
RBI has raised repo rate by 225 basis points or 2.25% since May 2022
The RBI has raised the repo rate by 225 basis points or 2.25 per cent since May 2022. In its previous policy review in December, the RBI raised repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25 per cent. Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decisions today
The three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the six-member rate-setting panel of the RBI, started on Monday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the MPC decisions on Wednesday, after the conclusion of the meeting.