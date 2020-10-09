RBI MPC meet live: GDP growth may turn positive by Q4, real GDP to contract by 9.5% in the current fiscal, says Das
updated: Oct 09 2020, 10:33 ist
In the 25th Monetary Policy Committee Meeting, MPC and RBI unanimously decided to leave the key benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4%. Stay tuned for updates.
10:32
Current inflation hump transient; agriculture outlook looks bright, oil prices to remain rangebound: RBI Governor Das
10:31
We have come on an untravelled road with courage and hope: Das
10:29
RTGS Facility to be made operational 24x7 from December 2020
10:26
Maximum aggregate retail exposure threshhold to be increased; ina boost to small businesses
10:25
System-based caution-listing to be discontinued for exporters
10:24
Modest recovery in 1st half of year could further strengthen in 2nd half; economic activity to gain traction in Q3: RBI Guv
10:23
Das announces new measures to enhance liquiduity
10:22
RBI to maintain comfortable liquidity position; Rs 20,000 crore-OMO auction next week, says Governor Das
10:18
RBI Governor says real GDP to contract by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal
Modest recovery in 1st half of year could further strengthen in 2nd half; economic activity to gain traction in Q3: RBI Guv
10:17
RBI stands ready to take additional liquidity measures: RBI Guv
10:16
Seeing easing of contraction across sectors; India poised to move to pre-Covid trajectory of growth; Factory, Construction activity optimistic: Das
10:14
Contraction in economic growth of Q1 behind us; silver linings are visible: RBI Guv
10:14
Inflation likely to ease to projected target by Q4 of FY'21: Das
10:12
GDP growth may turn positive by Q4
10:12
Focus must shift from containment to reviving economy: RBI Governor
10:10
India likely to see a 3-speed recovery; those who have reopened the earliest are those that have shown to be most resilient
10:09
September PMI remains in contraction: Das
10:08
MSF and Bank Rate remain unchanged; Reverse Repo Rate remains unchanged at 3.3%
10:08
MPC to keep accommodative stance as long as necessary
10:07
Financial conditions still look benign: Das
10:03
RBI leaves policy repo rate unchanged at 4%
10:02
Das welcomes the newly appointed members.
10:01
Shaktikanta Das neings RBI policy meet
09:49
Bank credit rises 5.15 pc in fortnight ended Sep 25: RBI data
Bank credit grew by 5.15 per cent to Rs 102.72 lakh crore, and deposits rose by 10.51 per cent to Rs 142.64 lakh crore in the fortnight ended September 25, according to RBI data.
In the fortnight ended September 27, 2019, bank credit was Rs 97.68 lakh crore and deposits stood at Rs 129.06 lakh crore.
In the previous fortnight ended September 11, 2020, bank credit had increased by 5.26 per cent to Rs 102.24 lakh crore, and deposits surged by 11.98 per cent to Rs 142.48 lakh crore.
09:47
Sensex rises over 100 pts ahead of RBI policy outcome
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening trade on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.
The 30-share index was trading 103.44 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 40,286.11, and the NSE Nifty rose 34.85 points or 0.29 per cent to 11,869.45.
(PTI)
08:55
What to watch for in the MPC statement
Unconventional Tools
Policy makers could turn to more unconventional steps like open market bond purchases and the RBI’s own version of yield curve control to keep borrowing costs in check and ensure better transmission of policy rate cuts to the banking system.
That’s an important goal for the RBI, since it also manages the government’s bond sales. The government is planning record borrowing this year as revenue slumps, and with states also likely to rack up additional debt, India could see its combined fiscal deficit surge to more than 10% of GDP.
“We expect the RBI to remain active with a host of unconventional measures which will likely include more proactive bond purchases to ensure that market interest rates do not rise significantly higher due to fiscal and market borrowing related concerns,” said Kaushik Das, India chief economist at Deutsche Bank AG in Mumbai.
The RBI’s consumer price projections will be closely watched given that inflation is sitting well above the 4% midpoint of the bank’s 2%-6% target band. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg are forecasting inflation of 5.5% in the year to March.
While food prices may ease and a stronger rupee could help curb import costs, local supply chains are yet to be restored following one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.
The central bank will publish growth forecasts for the current fiscal year, providing the first official estimate of an economy that’s being hit harder than most major nations in this pandemic. Gross domestic product shrunk by a record 23.9% in the June quarter from a year ago, and economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict an 8% contraction for the year through March 2021.
Latest high-frequency indicators show activity is stabilizing as lockdowns to stem the pandemic are lifted, though the risk of a surge in virus cases across the country remains a risk.
The Reserve Bank of India’s new set of growth-focused policy makers will need to grapple with stubbornly high inflation in their first meeting this week, preventing them from cutting interest rates.
The Monetary Policy Committee is set to maintain the benchmark repurchase rate at 4% Friday, according to all 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The government appointed three new external members to the six-person MPC this week, academics who have favored monetary and fiscal stimulus in the past to fire up the economy.
While Governor Shaktikanta Das has led the previous MPC in cutting rates by 115 basis points this year, he’s taken a more cautious approach recently as consumer prices spiked. Das is keen to preserve policy space in case economic growth prospects sour further as India becomes a global hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic.
Wary of high inflation and higher inflationary expectations of the households, it may choose not to cut the key interest (repo) rate this time around.
Normally, an interest rate cut would have meant cheaper finance to households and industry if commercial banks immediately pass on the benefits by reducing their lending rates.
But consumer price inflation, which the RBI tracks for its interest rate decisions, has been above the central bank’s medium-term target of 4% for the past one year. Economists believe that may tie its hands even though the economy is on the decline.
Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma, Shashanka Bhide appointed as RBI's Monetary Policy Committee members
The government moved the interest rate setting role from the RBI Governor to the six-member MPC in 2016. Half of the panel, headed by the RBI governor, is made up of external independent members.
Bhide is senior advisor at the National Council for Applied Economic Research, while Goyal is a professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research.
Varma is professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
The new members replace Chetan Ghate, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, director at the Delhi School of Economics (DSE); and Ravindra Dholakia, professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
As per the RBI Act, the external members can hold office for a period of four years and are not eligible for re-appointment.
The other ex-officio members of the MPC are Reserve Bank Governor, Deputy Governor (in-charge of monetary policy) and one RBI officer to be appointed by the central board.
The MPC has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2021, with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance of 2 per cent.
The external members of the MPC are appointed by the central government from amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing, having knowledge and experience in the field of economics, banking, finance or monetary policy.
The last meeting of the MPC was held from August 4 to 6, 2020. It was the 24th meeting of the rating-setting panel.
