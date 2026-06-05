RBI MPC meeting 2026: Unchanged repo rate, higher inflation, lower growth projection; key takeaways from monetary policy decision

<p>In unanimous decision, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">Reserve Bank of India's</a> Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the third consecutive time. </p><p>RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said India's economy remained resilient even as global economic outlook remains clouded by the continuing geopolitical impasse in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20asia">West Asia</a>. He said this was fuelled by the escalating energy prices and global supply chain disruptions. </p><p>"Overall, the economic situation has broadly exhibited resilience and withstood the conflict spillovers, although the impact of cost pressures is becoming visible," Malhotra said. </p>.RBI MPC meeting 2026: Repo rate kept unchanged at 5.25%.<p>However, due to the war in West Asia, RBI forecast higher inflation and cut its growth projection. </p><p>Here are the key announcements by the RBI:</p><ul><li><p>RBI projected GDP growth for FY27 at 6.6 per cent, down from earlier 6.9 per cent. </p></li><li><p>The central banks GDP growth of 6.6 per cent in the first quarter, 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, 6.5 per cent in the third quarter and 6.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY27.</p></li><li><p>RBI estimated a higher inflation rate of 5.1 per cent attributed to increased prices of commercial LPG, base metals, plastic, rubber and other components. This is about 50 basis points more than earlier projected.</p></li><li><p>Inflation rate is expected at 4.2 per cent for the first quarter, 5.1 per cent in second quarter and 5.9 per cent each in quarter three and four.</p></li><li><p>Meanwhile, the core inflation has been projected at 4.7 per cent. </p></li><li><p>He said the CPI inflation remains below the target despite global shock as the pass through to the domestic prices has been limited.</p></li><li><p>Malhotra said India's Forex reserves provide buffer against external shock. However, added that net FDI witnessed outflows of almost 14 billion dollars in the year 2026-27. </p></li><li><p>India's forex reserves stood at $62.3 billion as of June 2, 2026.</p></li><li><p>The RBI liberalised norms for FPI investment in government securities to strengthen foreign investment. </p></li></ul>