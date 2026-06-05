Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI MPC meeting 2026: Unchanged repo rate, higher inflation, lower growth projection; key takeaways from monetary policy decision

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said India's economy remained resilient even as global economic outlook remains clouded by the continuing geopolitical impasse in West Asia.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 05:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsEconomyGDPRBIReserve Bank of IndiaIndian economyInflationrepo rateMPCSanjay Malhotra

Follow us on :

Follow Us