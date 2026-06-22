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RBI net sold $8.944 bn in spot market in April

This is the second consecutive month of selling by the central bank amid pressure on the Indian rupee.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBI

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