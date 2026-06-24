RBI proposes guidelines for banks to manage AI risks

<p>Mumbai: India's central bank has proposed rules requiring banks to strengthen oversight of risks tied to AI and machine-learning models, mandating board-approved policies, stronger controls and model inventories.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RBI">Reserve Bank of India </a>said banks must put in place a board-approved risk management framework covering all models, including those for AI and machine-learning.</p><p>Regulated entities must assess risk at both the individual model level and across the enterprise on an ongoing basis, the RBI said.</p><p>If risks are found to be excessive, lenders should take timely corrective steps, including enhanced controls, restrictions on use, remediation or decommissioning of the model, and submit a report to the board's risk management committee, the bank added.</p>.RBI injects Rs 1.41 lakh crore transient liquidity in banking system via 7-day VRR auction.<p>The RBI also said banks should ensure all models, including third-party models, are subject to independent validation.</p><p>Banks should establish human oversight for AI models used in automated decision-making, the draft guidelines said. For generative AI models that interface with customers or external users, additional cybersecurity controls should be implemented.</p><p>RBI has invited feedback on the draft guidelines by July 24. </p>