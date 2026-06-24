Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI proposes guidelines for banks to manage AI risks

Regulated entities must assess risk at both the individual model level and across the ⁠enterprise on ‌an ongoing basis, the RBI said.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 13:27 IST
Artificial IntelligenceAIbusinessReserve Bank of India (RBI)

Follow us on :

Follow Us