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RBI raises FY27 inflation to 5.1% as higher fuel price impacts input costs

Excluding precious metals, core inflation was much lower at 2.1-2.2 per cent during the same period.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 08:08 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 08:08 IST
Business NewsCPIRBI

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