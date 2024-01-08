RBI rate cut unlikely before Oct-Dec 2024: Barclays’ Bajoria

Given that this will be an interim budget and we will have a more comprehensive exercise in July, I think this particular budget can try and set certain longer term goals. It can be a mission statement for the fiscal priorities over the next three to five years, whether it is rationalising and further streamlining the direct tax code or a possible simplification of GST, etc. So, I would look for such messages rather than anything particularly concrete. The medium-term challenge is to build fiscal space for the next big crisis. So I'd be most keen to see if the finance minister is laying out a path for fiscal consolidation not just in the next year, but over a medium term, and give a sense of how we get back to lower debt/GDP levels.