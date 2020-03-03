RBI ready to douse coronavirus impact on markets & economy, govt bans export of pharma ingredients

The Reserve Bank of India joined the central banks across the globe, assuring investors, it has kept the fire power ready to douse any impact of coronavirus on the markets and the economy and, the government took the first step forward by banning export of over two dozen pharma ingredients to keep the production line running.

“We are ready for response should the situation arise,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told a television channel, pointing to further interest rate cuts and more liquidity measures.

Das said the RBI would be able to make an assessment of virus impact on India's economic gropwth before its next policy review in April.

Earlier in the day, the RBI issued a statement saying global financial markets experienced considerable volatility, triggering risk-off sentiments and flights to safe haven but the spillovers to financial markets in India had largely been contained.

RBI'S assurance came a little ahead of a rare conference call by a group of seven industrial countries, who stopped short of announcing any stimulus of hand, but pledged to work together to shield the impact of coronavirus outbreak on their economies.

Back home, the government also issued a travel advisory, suspending all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan who have not yet entered India.

As many as 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12 come under licence regime after manufacturers face rise in production costs. Next course of action under discussion is freeing up import restrictions.

The drugs placed under export ban, will now have to get clearance from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) before their outward shipment.

India imports $3.5 billion worth of raw material for pharmaceuticals, of which $2.5 billion or 70% comes from China.

Though India's import of pharma ingredients is not much, the export ban was imposed to raise in-house demand for the raw material used in manufacturing mdeicines. India exported exported worth about $225 million last year.

Global financial markets rallied following assurance of policy steps to deal with the dealy virus impact from the central banks. Indian stocks too followed the global trend. The BSE Sensex rallied 480 points, breaking seven days of losing streak.

While the central banks of Australia and Malaysia cut interest rates to a record low. Bank of England said it was ready with arms to take action.

Hours before the G-7 conference call, US President Donald Trump tweeted, “our Federal Reserve has us paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less...” chiding the Fed to lower rates.