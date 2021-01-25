Old Rs 100, Rs 10, Rs 5 notes won't be withdrawed: RBI

RBI refutes reports of withdrawal of old Rs 100, Rs 10, Rs 5 notes

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 25 2021, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 20:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday refuted reports of withdrawal of old series of Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5 currency notes.

"With regard to reports in certain sections of media on withdrawal of old series of Rs 100, Rs 10 & Rs 5 banknotes from circulation in near future, it is clarified that such reports are incorrect," the RBI said in a tweet.

While announcing the issuance of new Rs 100 denomination banknotes with base colour Lavender in July 2018, RBI had said banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by it in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reserve Bank of India
old notes

What's Brewing

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 