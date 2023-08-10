RBI retains GDP forecast for FY24 at 6.5%

Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5 per cent with Q1 at 8 per cent; Q2 at 6.5 per cent; Q3 at 6.0 per cent; and Q4 at 5.7 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1 of 2024-25 is projected at 6.6 per cent.