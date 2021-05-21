RBI’s higher payout to help tide over revenue losses from lockdowns

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday approved payment of nearly Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to the government, a move that can strengthen its financial position and provide more headroom to spend on relief to people reeling under the Covid second wave.

This is the dividend amount that the RBI has agreed to pay to the government for the accounting period of nine months ended March 2021.

The central bank pays dividend to the government every year from the surplus it generates through its investments and interest earnings. The surplus transfer this time is close to double the amount expected from the RBI this year. In the Union Budget in February this year, the government had budgeted Rs 53,511 crore.

“The dividend announcement will relieve some of the fiscal pressure on the government, providing it with more room to spend in the current fiscal year. This could be particularly helpful in alleviating the impact of the second Covid-19 wave,” British brokerage Barclays said in a note.

Also read: RBI to transfer Rs 99,122 crore as dividend to govt

“This will offer a buffer to absorb the losses in indirect tax revenues that are anticipated in May-June 2021, related to the impact of the now widespread state lockdowns on the level of consumption on discretionary items and contact-intensive services,” according to Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.

Preliminary data on inter-state movement of goods suggests the government is staring at a severe dip in goods and services tax revenues in the coming months due to panedemic- related lockdowns halting economic activities in many regions.

Last year, the RBI had paid Rs 57,128 crore as surplus to the Union government. But that was for the full 12 months. Recently, the RBI changed its accounting year from July to June and aligned that with the fiscal year April-March. Hence, the payment this time is only for nine months.

“It seems RBI has transferred not only the entire surplus of the truncated year but also passed on some of the retained profit of last year,” said former finance secretary S C Garg.

In 2018-19, the RBI had paid Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government but that was inclusive of a one-time transfer of its extra reserves.

The central bank mainly earns through interest received on sale of government bonds, foreign currency reserves.