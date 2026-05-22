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RBI to pay record dividend of Rs 2.87- lakh crore to govt for FY26 amid West Asia crisis

The dividend or surplus transfer for 2024-25 was Rs 2.69 lakh crore, 27.4 per cent more than the payout in 2023-24.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 11:05 IST
Business NewsReserve Bank of India

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