<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reserve-bank-of-india">Reserve Bank</a> on Friday announced a record Rs 2.87-lakh crore dividend to the government for the 2025-26 financial year, providing financial leeway amid geopolitical challenges.</p>.<p>The dividend or surplus transfer for 2024-25 was Rs 2.69-lakh crore, 27.4 per cent more than the payout in 2023-24.</p>.'100 is just a number': Economist Arvind Panagariya tells RBI not to lose sleep over rupee slide.<p>The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had transferred Rs 2.1-lakh crore in dividends to the government for 2023-24 and Rs 87,416 crore for 2022-23.</p>.<p>The decision on the dividend payout was taken at the 623rd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.</p>.<p>"The net income, before risk provision and transfer to statutory funds, aggregated Rs 3,95,972.10 crore in FY 2025-26 as against RS 3,13,455.77 crore in FY 2024-25," RBI said in a statement.</p>.<p>The Balance Sheet of the central bank expanded by 20.61 per cent to Rs 91,97,121.08 crore as on March 31, 2026.</p>