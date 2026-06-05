RBI ups inflation projection, signals interest rate hikes

<p>New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept key policy interest rates unchanged for the third time in a row this year but sharply increased its inflation projection to 5.1 per cent for FY27 and flagged further upside risks, signalling monetary policy tightening in the coming months.</p><p>In its second bi-monthly meeting of 2026-27 the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">RBI</a>’s Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. Repo rate is the interest at which RBI lends money to commercial banks.</p><p>Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains steady at 5 per cent and the marginal standing facility rate and the Bank Rate at 5.5 per cent.</p><p>The central bank has maintained status quo on these policy interest rates so far this year after hiking it cumulatively by 125 basis points in 2025. This means interest charged by banks on car, home and other loans remain unchanged. The interest offered by banks on fixed deposits (FDs) also remains unchanged.</p>.Stock markets end marginally lower as RBI lowers growth expectations.<p>“For home loan borrowers and the real estate sector, it brings real relief, sparing existing homeowners from EMI hikes and giving new buyers a secure window to lock in mortgage rates,” said Ramesh Babu, Managing Director & CEO of Karur Vysya Bank.</p><p>However, the central bank has signalled monetary policy tightening by sharply increasing its projection on inflation.</p><p>It has increased retail inflation projection for the current financial year to 5.1 per cent from its earlier forecast of 4.6 per cent announced in April.</p><p>“The committee noted that the global environment has deteriorated since the last policy meeting with the conflict lingering amidst a fragile truce. The adverse implications of the extended disruption in supply chains and elevated energy prices are reflected in the moderation of growth and increase in inflation projections from the April policy,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said elaborating on the rationale for the MPC’s decisions.</p><p>The governor also flagged the risks to the Indian economy from the sub-normal south-west monsoon forecast and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/el-nino">El Niño</a>.</p><p>The MPC decided to continue with a “neutral” policy stance. This means the central bank is open to either increase in lower rates in the coming months depending on the incoming data.</p><p>“We expect 50 basis point rate hikes beginning in October,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank.</p><p>“Inflation revised upwards and growth revised downwards due to clouded monsoon outlook and higher commodity prices on account of the ongoing West Asia war,” said Ritesh Taksali, Chief Investment Officer, Edelweiss Life Insurance.</p>.Rupee rises 81 paise to close at 94.93 against US dollar post RBI policy decision.<p>The central bank has lowered its projection on India’s GDP growth for the current financial year to 6.6 per cent. For April-June quarter GDP growth has been pegged at 6.6 per cent. For Q2 of the current financial year it has been pegged at 6.3 per cent. It is estimated at 6.5 per cent in Q3 and 6.8 per cent in Q4.</p><p>The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation is estimated at 4.2 per cent in April-June quarter. It is projected to rise to 5.1 per cent in Q2 and further to 5.9 per cent in Q3. For the fourth quarter of the current fiscal the RBI has pegged retail inflation at 5.4 per cent.</p><p>Projection for core retail inflation has been raised by 30 basis points to 4.7 per cent for 2026-27.</p><p>Malhotra flagged further upside risks to these inflation projections.</p><p>“These forecasts are subject to upside risks due to global supply chain disruptions, global commodity price shocks, uncertainty about the spatial and temporal distribution of the south-west monsoon and El Niño conditions,” he said.</p>