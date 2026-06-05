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RBI ups inflation projection, signals interest rate hikes

Maintains status quo on policy interest rates for third time in a row.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:16 IST
Business NewsCPIRBIInflation

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