<p>New Delhi: The RBI is watching the development around the Rs 590 crore fraud at IDFC First Bank and there is no systemic issue, Governor<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-malhotra"> Sanjay Malhotra </a>said on Monday.</p>.<p>IDFC First Bank had on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by certain employees and others at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts.</p>.India's new lending curbs seen squeezing trading firms.<p>"We are watching the development, there is no systemic issue," Malhotra told reporters at a press briefing after the customary post budget address by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the Central Board of Directors of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">Reserve Bank of India (RBI)</a>.</p>.<p>IDFC First Bank had said that the fraud is "confined to a specific group of government-linked accounts within Haryana government" operated through the said branch in Chandigarh" and stressed that it does not extend to other customers of the Chandigarh branch. </p>