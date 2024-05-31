RBI’s balance sheet swells to Rs 70.47 lakh crore in FY24

New Delhi: Days after announcing a record Rs 2.1 lakh crore dividend payout to the central government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said its income increased by 17.04 per cent while expenditure dropped by 56.30 per cent during the year ended March 2024, leading to a sharp jump in its balance sheet.
The RBI’s balance sheet size increased to Rs 70.47 lakh crore as on March 31, 2024, which is Rs 7.02 lakh crore or 11.08 per cent higher when compared with the same date in the previous year, the central bank's annual report showed.
The sharp increase in RBI’s assets was led by a 30.05 per cent surge in loans and advances. The value of gold surged by 18.26 per cent while foreign investments increased by 13.90 per cent in 2023-24 when compared with the previous year.
Out of its total income in 2023-24, the RBI transferred Rs 42,819.91 crore towards contingency fund and paid the rest amount to the government as dividend. The RBI is fully owned by the Government of India.
Foreign currency assets, gold and loans and advances to financial institutions outside India constituted 76.69 per cent of the RBI’s total assets as on end FY24, compared with 73.92 per cent recorded a year ago. Conversely, the share of domestic assets declined to 23.31 per cent from 26.08 per cent.
The value of gold assets also increased due to the jump in price and depreciation of Indian rupee against the US dollar. As on March 31, the RBI’s gold holding stood at 822.10 metric tonnes, of which 308.03 metric tonnes are held as backing for notes.
On the liabilities side, expansion was due to an increase in notes issued, deposits and other liabilities by 3.88 per cent, 27 per cent and 92.57 per cent, respectively, the RBI noted in its annual report.
The RBI’s income increased by 17.04 per cent to Rs 2.75 lakh crore in 2023-24 as against Rs 2.35 lakh crore recorded in the previous year. Interest income surged by 31.82 per cent to Rs 1.88 lakh crore in 2023-24 from Rs 1.43 lakh crore in the previous year. Interest income from foreign securities increased from Rs 43,649.26 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 65,327.93 crore in the fiscal ended March 2024.
The dividend to the government, announced last week, is 141.23 per cent higher when compared with the previous year, while transfer to the Contingency Fund is less than a third of the previous year.
“We expect that higher dividend payments could continue in FY25 also. This is because US yields continuing at above 4% will imply asset income boost for RBI as well as bolstering foreign exchange reserves through dollar buying,” said SBI’s Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh.
“Thus there is a large probability of RBI dividend being healthy in FY25 as well and may even be closer to Rs 2.1 lakh crore,” Ghosh added.