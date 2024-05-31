RBI’s balance sheet swells to Rs 70.47 lakh crore in FY24

The RBI’s income increased by 17.04 per cent to Rs 2.75 lakh crore in 2023-24 as against Rs 2.35 lakh crore recorded in the previous year. Interest income surged by 31.82 per cent to Rs 1.88 lakh crore in 2023-24 from Rs 1.43 lakh crore in the previous year. Interest income from foreign securities increased from Rs 43,649.26 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 65,327.93 crore in the fiscal ended March 2024.