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RBI's MPC maintains repo rate at 5.25%; Governor says energy supply disruption can impact economic growth

The RBI has reduced interest rates by a total of 125 basis points since February 2025. The last cut came in December 2025.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:44 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:44 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIrepo rateSanjay Malhotra

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