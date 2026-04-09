<p>Bengaluru: India’s real estate capital markets witnessed a decisive recovery in FY26, shaking off two years of subdued activity to reclaim levels last seen in FY22. According to Anarock Capital’s FLUX FY26 Annual Edition, the sector recorded total deal value of $4.3 billion — a 13 per cent and 16 per cent rise over FY24 and FY25, respectively — with the uptick underpinned by a far healthier, broad-based deal environment than in previous years.</p>.<p>“India’s real estate capital markets have moved from a period of concentration and caution to one of breadth and conviction,” said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO – Anarock Capital. “FLUX FY26 captures a market that is deepening — more deals, more participants, more asset classes — even as it navigates a complex global backdrop.”</p>.TCS headcount down over 23,000 in FY26.<p>Agarwal adds, “FY26’s recovery is especially significant for its quality. Unlike FY24 and FY25 - where a single mega-transaction (Brookfield RE Trust/GIC and RIL/ADIA/KKR, respectively) accounted for 37 per cent and 41 per cent of total deal value - the largest deal in FY26 contributed just 9 per cent of total activity. This marks a structural improvement in market depth, with capital flows distributed more evenly across geographies, sectors, and asset classes.”</p>.<p>The number of transactions rose to 60 in FY26.</p>