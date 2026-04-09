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Real estate sees 60 PE deals worth $4.3 billion in FY26

“India’s real estate capital markets have moved from a period of concentration and caution to one of breadth and conviction,” said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO – Anarock Capital.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 19:37 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 19:37 IST
Business NewsReal Estate

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