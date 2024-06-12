Real wages likely to increase by 6.5% in FY25: India Ratings and Research

The increase in real wages during the financial year ended March 2024, was the lowest since 2015-16 (barring the pandemic year 2020-21). The real wage growth in 2022-23 stood at 8.9 per cent. During the financial year 2021-22, the growth in real wages stood at 12.6 per cent mainly due to the base effect, because in the previous year (2020-21 which was impacted by the pandemic) the real wages declined by 0.7 per cent.