Realme Narzo 50 with 50MP triple-camera launched in India

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 24 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 14:42 ist

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme on Thursday (February 24) launched the new Narzo 50 series in India.

It sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2412 x 1080p) LCD screen with support for a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and offers up to 480 nits peak brightness. It also features a triple-slot tray (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core CPU, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 ( will get Android 12 soon) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

As mentioned in the headline, Realme Narzo 50 ships with a triple camera module--main 50MP (Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8) backed by 2MP (f/2.4) B&W portrait camera and 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.1) snapper for selfies.


Realme Narzo 50 series. Credit: Realme India

Realme is offering Narzo 50 in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. Both the variants will be available in two colours-- speed black and speed blue-- on Amazon, Realme e-store and authorised retail chains from March 3 onwards.

Realme Narzo 50 vs competition
The new Realme Narzo 50 will be up against Redmi Note 11 series, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, among others.

