realme to launch smart TVs in India in Q2

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Smartphone maker Realme on Thursday said it plans to launch smart TV in the second quarter in India, before any other market.

Realme, which has launched two new devices in the mid-premium category, said it has also realigned its product portfolio to focus on various price points.

Outlining the company's plans to diversify product portfolio, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said the company will be present in audio (earphones, earbuds), wearables (smartwatches, bands) and smart home category with smart TVs, speakers, soundbars and home appliances.

"We are launching TVs in India first...in the second quarter," he added.

A number of smartphone players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and Micromax also have smart TVs in their product portfolio. Premium smartphone maker OnePlus had also recently joined the bandwagon with two premium smart TV models that are currently available in India only.

The Indian television market is estimated to be about 12.5 million units annually, in which Samsung, Sony and LG control an estimated three-fourth market share.

Asked if its plans could take a hit given the coronavirus situation, Sheth answered in the negative.

"We don't see any challenges as such. We will seek feedback from fans on the features they would like to see," he added.

Sheth said the focus will be on providing optimal sound quality, visual clarity and a good design with its smart TV portfolio.

Talking about the impact of coronavirus outbreak, Sheth said COVID-19 had affected supply of some components.

"Factories are now reopening in China and the situation is expected to improve. We have been monitoring...Our Make in India efforts have played an important role in meeting demand here," he said.

Realme on Thursday launched Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones, priced at Rs 12,999 onwards. The event was live streamed after the on-ground event was cancelled in view of coronavirus.

Both the devices feature 64MP AI quad-camera, 30W Flash Charge and realme UI based on Android 10.

The company has also unveiled its first smart band that comes with a large 0.96-inch colour display and a heart rate monitor, and is priced at Rs 1,499.

"We have re-aligned our portfolio where the C and i series will be present in the sub Rs 10,000 category, the 6 series in the mid-premium (Rs 10,000-20,000) and the X range will offer flagship features," he said.